Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no deaths
Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases and no new death on Friday, taking its tally to 2,960 infections while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for five consecutive days. The six cases also marked the lowest new daily infections since early March.
