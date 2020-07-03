India to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China
Indian companies will need government permission to import power supply equipment and components from China, which the government will inspect to assess cyber threat risks, according to an order by the power ministry, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The ministry said the order was intended “to protect the security, integrity and reliability of the strategically important and critical power supply system and network”.
Indian and Chinese troops clashed last month on their disputed border.
