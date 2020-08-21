New Zealand defers lockdown decision as it reports new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand on Friday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus, and put off a decision about easing restrictions in its biggest city of Auckland to next week, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would announce on Monday whether the government would ease alert level 3 restrictions enforced in Auckland, and level 2 measures in the rest of the country.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, nine were in the community while two were imported.