Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 355,000 in past day — WHO

More than 355,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 104.37 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 20:00 (GMT+4) on February 5, as many as 104,370,550 novel coronavirus cases and 2,2271,180 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 355,041 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,422.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 47% of the COVID-19 daily tally (167,526 cases). Next are North and South America (115,954 cases), and Southeast Asia (26,101 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (26,172,274), India (10,802,591), Brazil (9,339,420), Russia (3,934,606), the United Kingdom (3,892,463), France (3,221,178), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,597,446), Turkey (2,508,988), Germany (2,264,909), Colombia (2,125,622), and Argentina (1,952,744).