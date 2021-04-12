India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by COVID-19
India reported a record 168,912 COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
India’s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil’s 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.
Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed.
