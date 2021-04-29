Covaxin found to neutralise '617 variant' of Covid, says US expert

Covaxin, India's home-grown Covid vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said.

Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

"This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data was of people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the 617 variant," he said.

"So, despite the real difficulty that we're seeing in India, the vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this," Fauci added.