India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,293,062
India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,332,159 on Saturday as 39,097 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Besides, 546 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the death toll to 420,016.
There are still 408,977 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a rise of 3,464 cases during the past 24 hours.
A total of 30,503,166 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 35,087 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
Latest
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president
Foreign exchange reserves in Azerbaijan almost six times higher than external public debt - president
Results of first six months indicate that economy of Azerbaijan already overcame recession - President Aliyev
There are concrete plans on dev't of iron ore deposits, which is traditional for Dashkasan - President Aliyev
Armenia’s attempts to aggravate situation in region by firing at Azerbaijani positions – unacceptable – MFA
Adherence to principles of trilateral statement - guarantee of peace and stability in region – Russian analyst