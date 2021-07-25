Afghan forces kill 81 militants in northern Balkh province

A total of 81 militants were confirmed dead as the Afghan forces, backed by helicopter gunships and fighting planes, launched airstrikes in northern Balkh province on Saturday, said an army statement released here Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The sorties were launched on Saturday afternoon in parts of the restive Kaldar and Chamtal districts, leaving 81 insurgents dead and injuring 43 others.

A large number of arms and ammunition, as well as over two dozen vehicles and motorbikes of the militants, were also been destroyed during the air raids, the statement added.

The Taliban militants, who have claimed capturing nearly 200 districts since early May across Afghanistan have yet to make comments.