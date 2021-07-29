Antony Blinken, PM Modi Discuss Efforts To Deepen US-India Global Partnership

Other News 29 July 2021 12:06 (UTC+04:00)
Antony Blinken, PM Modi Discuss Efforts To Deepen US-India Global Partnership

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which they discussed regional challenges and cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, climate change, regional security and shared values and democratic principles.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken and PM Modi also discussed efforts to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, where they discussed efforts to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Modi discussed regional challenges and a growing range of cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, climate change, shared values and democratic principles, and regional security, including through US-Australia-India-Japan Quad consultations," he added.

In a tweet, PM Modi said he welcomed President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

"Good to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good," PM Modi tweeted.

