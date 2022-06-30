Books on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with the Sikh community internationally released by NID Foundation at Chicago

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged the entire India to dream big and has shown the world that dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination and persistence," said Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the USA, at the international launch of two books, 'Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith' and '[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery' regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in providing governance to the Sikh community at 'Vishwa Sadbhavana' event organised by the NID Foundation at the City of Chicago, the United States of America.

Eminent people from the USA and Indian Diaspora including Thought Leaders, Entrepreneurs, members of US Senate, Corporate leaders, educationists, Spiritual Leaders, including senior US senator Ron Johnson, Indian spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dr Debbie Ford, Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Robin Vos, Speaker of Wisconsin State Assembly, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation and Chancellor, Chandigarh University, prominent American businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal and Indian Member of Parliament Hans Raj Hans.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary approach, his leadership qualities and above all his humility and love for humanity has established him as a global leader in the true sense.

"As the head of 1.4 billion citizens, our Prime Minister has encouraged each of us to dream big. In a real sense, he has gone on and has shown us that these dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination and persistence as seen in India's rise on the global map. Let us all continue to dream big and work passionately towards achieving those dreams," he exhorted the members of the Indian diaspora in the audience.

Ambassador Sandhu, along with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar also internationally released two books depicting 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique and hugely successful governance, and his love and affection for humanity in general and Indians in particular, irrespective of region or religion.'