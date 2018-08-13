Two militants’ drones downed near Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim

13 August 2018 05:21 (UTC+04:00)

Two drones launched by militants have been downed by the Russian military near the Hmeymom airbase in Syria, chief of the Russia Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties Alexei Tsygankov said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"During the past day, radars of the Russian airbase at Hmeymim spotted two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by illegal armed groups. The airbase’s missile defense systems downed these air targets at a safe distance from the base. No one was hurt, no material damage was done. The Russian airbase is operating routinely," he said.

The Russian reconciliation center has called on commanders of illegal armed groups to stop armed provocations and embark on a path of peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control.

