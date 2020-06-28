Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases falls, death toll tops 9,000
Russia on Sunday reported 6,791 new coronavirus cases, a figure that keeps the daily rise below 7,000 for a third day in a row for the first time since late April. The new cases take the cumulative nationwide tally to 634,437, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The country’s coronavirus response centre said 104 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 9,073.
