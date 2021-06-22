People without immunity to COVID-19 at disadvantage one way or another — Kremlin

The behavior of the novel coronavirus is so non-standard that people without immunity to it will be at a disadvantage one way or another, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on statements about the alleged "discrimination of unvaccinated individuals", Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova earlier said that she was receiving many complaints about discrimination from unvaccinated citizens. She called the promotion of vaccination through restricting rights "an unfair game". "We saw this statement," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked to comment on it.

According to Peskov, this is a reason for consideration by the anti-coronavirus crisis center. However, the current situation requires vigorous actions, he went on to say. "The behavior of the virus is so non-standard that those, who have not been vaccinated, and those, who have no antibodies, will be at a disadvantage one way or another, compared to those, who have immunity either after the disease or after being vaccinated," he said.

This is a reality, in which the world lives now and in which "we will have to live in the foreseeable future," he added. However, citizens’ vaccination is not an end in itself, he noted.

"The goal in itself is immunity, it is immunization. [It] comes either after being vaccinated or surviving the disease and receiving an appropriate immune response. This is probably a reason for very careful consideration by the crisis center," Peskov concluded.