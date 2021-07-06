Russia documents 23,378 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia has documented 23,378 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,658,672, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative daily increase rate is 0.41%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,536 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, 1,869 in St. Petersburg, 454 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 370 in the Voronezh Region, 347 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, there are 417,504 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.