Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 32,000 for first time since October 14

Russia recorded 31,096 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The number of new daily cases was below 32,000 for the first time since October 14. The total number of cases has reached 9,864,845, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.32%.

In particular, 2,381 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,208 in the Moscow region and 717 in the Voronezh region. The Krasnoyarsk and Samara regions recorded 781 coronavirus cases each.

There are currently 1,016,110 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia recorded 1,182 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,184 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 283,644.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.88% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 94 fatalities were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 52 in the Moscow region, 51 in St. Petersburg, 41 in the Voronezh region and 38 in the Rostov region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 34,615 to 8,565,091 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 86.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 3,836 recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,116 in the Moscow region, 904 in the Chelyabinsk region, 838 in the Altai region and 825 in the Omsk region.