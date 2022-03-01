Japan imposes sanctions against leadership of Russia, including Putin, Medvedev and Lavrov
The Japanese government approved the imposition of sanctions against six representatives of the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports citing TASS.
This means an asset freeze.
Meanwhile, the agency does not provide information about the presence of Japanese assets in the sanctioned representatives of the Russian authorities.
