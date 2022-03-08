Western countries sending their radicals to Ukraine - Russian MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8
Trend:
Western countries, in particular Germany, are trying to refute the facts of the activity of neo-Nazis in Ukraine, at the same time sending their radicals there to participate in hostilities against Russian troops, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Telegram, Trend reports.
"Neo-Nazis of Germany aren’t hiding: in Telegram channels people talk about safe houses in Lviv (during German occupation it was called Lemberg), where militants can gather for long-distance dispatch to the "Russian front ". The monstrous cynicism of the West is that, trying to refute our thesis about the activity of neo-Nazis in Ukraine, it also sends "volunteers" there," Zakharova noted.
