Syrian authorities knew about Operation Olive Branch - Cavusoglu

23 January 2018 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Syrian authorities were informed about the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin city, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the country’s YeniSafak newspaper.

However, Turkey didn’t ask the Syrian authorities for permission to conduct the operation, since there is no need for it, he said.

He also noted that the Consulate General of Syria continues its work in Istanbul.

He added that the Turkish Armed Forces intend to reach the goal and liberate Afrin from terrorists as soon as possible.

Also, Ankara would like the US to be on the side of its ally Turkey, and not on the side of the terrorists, he said.

“The future of the US-Turkish relations depends on the US,” Cavusoglu said.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

---

Azernews Newspaper
