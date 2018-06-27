Turkey detains German citizen for propaganda of terrorism

27 June 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Police of Turkey’s Edirne province have detained a German female citizen Hozan Cane, a singer famous under the name Saide Inac, Turkish media reported June 27.

The detained arrived in Turkey to support the pre-election campaign of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), according to the report.

It is reported that Cane also held meetings with members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in Turkey.

This is while she herself rejected all these accusations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

