Former Turkish PM elected as speaker of parliament

Former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has been elected as speaker of the parliament, Turkish media reported July 12.

As many as 335 MPs voted for Yildirim.

The Turkish parliament held the election of speaker July 12.

Yildirim was the prime minister of Turkey from May 24, 2016 to July 9, 2018.

Former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan Toprak from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Hayrettin Nuhoglu from the Iyi Parti (Good Party) and Meral Danis Bestas from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) were running for the post of speaker of the Turkish parliament.

