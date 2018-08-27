Inflow of tourists from Turkmenistan to Turkey up by over 8%

27 August 2018 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reports on elimination of more than 20 terrorists
Turkey 12:12
US delivers new Chinook helicopter to Turkey despite F-35 problem
Turkey 11:08
Turkey's Antalya thronged with 9M foreign tourists
Turkey 11:05
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey increasing further
Tourism 10:41
Tehran in talks with Baku, Ankara to trade power – minister
Business 26 August 12:48
Forest fire in northern Turkey
Turkey 25 August 11:14
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Safari Park Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 13:46
Two die in Tajikistan during attack of border violators from Afghanistan
Tajikistan 13:30
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply
Economy news 13:09
"Uzpromstroybank" expands cooperation with banks in Tajikistan
Business 12:59
Eximbank of Russia to finance construction of Tashkent metallurgical plant
Uzbekistan 12:57
Indorama Corp. to invest $335M in cotton manufacturing in Uzbekistan
Business 12:55
Mirziyoyev proposes to make Aral sea zone of environmental innovations and technologies
Uzbekistan 12:52
Major gas projects to come on stream across Iran, NIGC head says
Business 12:50
Iran agriculture ministry to buy Indian rice via int’l tender
Tenders 12:47