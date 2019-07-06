Putin and Erdogan have discussed over phone Syrian, Libyan issues

Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have had a telephone conversation focusing on the situation in Syria and Libya, Trend reports citing TASS.

The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side, the Kremlin’s press service said in a statement.

"Both sides expressed concern over the situation in Libya and stressed the necessity of ceasefire and resumption of the negotiations process," the statement said. ""The importance of intensifying political and diplomatic efforts on the Syrian settlement was also emphasized, particularly within the framework of consultations in the Astana format," the Kremlin said.

The sides "agreed to continue contacts at various levels."

Moreover, Erdogan extended condolences on the tragic death of Russian sailors killed in a fire onboard a research submersible in the Barents Sea.

