Erdogan discusses Libya, Syria with US counterpart Trump in phone call

2 January 2020 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Libya with his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump, in a phone call Thursday, the Turkish Presidency said less than an hour after Ankara passed a bill allowing troop deployment to Tripoli, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In the phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Erdogan and Trump "stressed the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues," the Turkish Presidency said.

Regarding the actions targeting U.S. security units in Iraq, Erdogan stated that Turkey is closely following the developments with concern and sorrow. He also expressed his satisfaction that the actions targeting the U.S. Embassy in Iraq have ended.

The Turkish Parliament approved the mandate to send troops to Libya Thursday in support of the conflicted country's U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) upon a formal request for military support from Turkey.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) held an emergency meeting to discuss the Libya mandate foreseeing the sending of Turkish troops to the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Indications Iran, forces it backs may be planning attacks: Esper
US 20:57
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Yang raises $16.5 million in fourth quarter for bid
US 20:13
Turkish parliament approves sending troops to Libya
Turkey 18:55
Over 192,000 Russian tourists visit Turkey in November 2019
Turkey 10:35
Turkey's foreign trade turnover exceeded $33B in November 2019
Turkey 09:30
Waste-based bioelectric power station to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 09:30
Latest
Austria's conservatives, Greens to form coalition gov't
Europe 22:23
Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 21:12
Indications Iran, forces it backs may be planning attacks: Esper
US 20:57
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Yang raises $16.5 million in fourth quarter for bid
US 20:13
5.5-magnitude quake hits off central Indonesia
Other News 19:29
Turkish parliament approves sending troops to Libya
Turkey 18:55
19 political parties nominated their candidates for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:22
Azerbaijani CEC: All district election commissions should respond to citizens’ appeals
Politics 18:03
Azerbaijan’s CEC receives 52 appeals in connection with municipal elections
Politics 17:47