Turkey's COVID-19 recoveries exceed current number of patients

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll has dropped to 61, while the number of recovered patients has exceeded the number of current coronavirus patients for the first time, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The number of recovered patients in Turkey has reached 63,151, with 4,892 more recoveries on Sunday, while 24,001 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours.

"We will achieve even better results if we continue to abide by the precautionary advice," Koca said on Twitter.

The total death toll in the country from coronavirus has risen to 3,397 as 61 more people died over the past 24 hours, according to data by the Health Ministry.

Turkey has surpassed the 1 million mark in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far.

The country has recorded 3,397 deaths since the first diagnosed patient while the number of patients still in intensive care stands at 1,424.

Some 766 patients remain intubated.

Turkey imposed a three-day curfew across 31 provinces starting 12:01 a.m. Friday in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Interior Ministry, bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health products and medical supplies were to continue operating.

Workers in sectors deemed essential are exempted from the curfew.