Turkey's export of leather goods to US down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of leather goods from Turkey to the US dropped by 11.25 percent from January through June 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $15.9 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

The ministry noted that Turkey’s export of leather goods to the US rose by 18.53 percent in June 2020 compared to the same month of last year, amounting to $3 million.

In 1H2020, the export of leather goods from Turkey to world markets decreased by 24.1 percent compared to 1H2019, having amounted to $630.5 million.

Turkey’s export of leather products accounted for 0.8 percent of the country's total exports during this period.

In June 2020, Turkey exported $101.5 million worth of leather goods to international markets, which is 15.8 percent more compared to the same month of 2019. In this month, the country’s export of leather goods accounted for 0.8 percent of the its total exports.

From June 2019 through June 2020, Turkey exported the leather goods worth $1.4 billion to foreign markets.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu