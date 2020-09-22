Mayor urges holidaymakers to 'stay permanently' amid population boom in Bodrum

Turkey 22 September 2020 21:52 (UTC+04:00)
Mayor urges holidaymakers to 'stay permanently' amid population boom in Bodrum

Pristine beaches, sunny weather, a vibrant nightlife and quiet villas far from the hubbub of urban life draw thousands of holidaymakers to Bodrum every year. This time, they seem inclined to stay amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The mayor of the southwestern resort town is ecstatic over the tourist boom but concerned about how to serve them better. Ahmet Aras says the current budget provided by the government is only good enough for its permanent population of 170,000 and if holidaymakers extend their stay, they need more funds to take care of about 400,000 people in total.

Tourists staying at hotels and other places left after a long holiday but those with summer residences in the town continue to stay. They are either retired or employed in big cities and are now working from home as the trend gains pace in the time of the outbreak.

Bodrum’s population has already been swelling in the past year, leading to an onset of traffic and infrastructure problems, but the pandemic is likely to worsen the situation if the municipality does not come up with a solution.

Aras says they did not suffer from the pandemic like other cities. “We did not have many cases here, and Bodrum remains safe thanks to frequent inspections,” he said. But Aras is more concerned about the rising population in the city, which could “double” in the coming months if the government scraps a full reopening of schools and continues with remote education.

One solution in the mayor’s mind is having holidaymakers move their civil register records to Bodrum. “If you love Bodrum, you should really be a resident of Bodrum,” he said. Thus, permanent population figures for the town can be officially recorded and Bodrum can apply for more funds from the government, which allocates budgets to municipalities based on their population.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
President of Uzbekistan to deliver speech at 75th UN GA session
President of Uzbekistan to deliver speech at 75th UN GA session
French Development Agency to fund construction of Uzbek hydropower plants
French Development Agency to fund construction of Uzbek hydropower plants
Uzbekistan permits flights for Abu Dhabi low-cost airline
Uzbekistan permits flights for Abu Dhabi low-cost airline
Loading Bars
Latest
Volodymyr Zelensky makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 23:00
Tamar Gabunia: No new decision has been made regarding school resumption Georgia 22:49
France's Macron says U.S. maximum pressure on Iran not working Europe 22:32
Israeli PM, Bahraini crown prince discuss cooperation over phone Israel 22:13
Audit services in Azerbaijan improving step by step Business 21:57
Mayor urges holidaymakers to 'stay permanently' amid population boom in Bodrum Turkey 21:52
Iran purchases additional wheat from farmers Business 21:49
Turkish president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 21:48
President of Uzbekistan to deliver speech at 75th UN GA session Uzbekistan 21:45
28 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 on Sep 14-20 Kazakhstan 21:24
Valentina Matviyenko: Azerbaijan has been and remains strategic partner for Russia Politics 21:17
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 200,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 21:17
MP: Azerbaijan to give worthy response to any provocations of Armenia Politics 20:59
Azerbaijani finance ministry’s securities in great demand Finance 20:52
Cargo transportation volume through "Middle Corridor" by late 2020 disclosed Transport 20:36
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 20:29
Georgian expert: Azerbaijan harmoniously combines three world religions Business 20:19
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 20:12
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 20:06
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes by regions Business 20:03
Georgia reveals export statistics of major goods to Russia Business 19:38
Israeli city vice-mayor: Azerbaijan highly appreciates tolerance Politics 19:34
Baku Port: New transport corridors of Caspian Sea increases Middle Corridor's role Transport 19:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 23 Oil&Gas 19:21
French Development Agency to fund construction of Uzbek hydropower plants Finance 19:17
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 19:13
Red Cross representatives visit Dilgam Asgarov, Shahbaz Guliyev Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:12
Turkish president: Armenia - biggest obstacle to peace in South Caucasus Politics 19:11
Kazakhstan to greatly increase level of automation of public services ICT 19:05
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom supports creation of new mobile app Economy 19:01
Purchase of wheat in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province completed Business 19:01
Uzbekistan permits flights for Abu Dhabi low-cost airline Transport 18:22
Georgian company AgroKartli expect to increase apple crop Business 18:03
New ambassador of Netherlands to Azerbaijan arrives in Baku Politics 17:55
Azerbaijan eyes to open two more DOST Centers till late 2020 Society 17:47
Azerbaijan's ADY Express reveals cargo handling volumes via BTK railway Business 17:47
Georgian Railway sees increase in cargo transportation Transport 17:42
Germany increases export volumes to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 17:42
Industrial production to be increased in Uzbek regions Business 17:41
Uzbekistan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 17:41
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new kindergarten (PHOTO) Politics 17:40
ADIF discloses amount of сompensations made to clients of closed banks Economy 17:37
Kazakhstan Air Astana to resume direct flights to Russia Business 17:37
IRI's International Assessment Team Arrives Ahead of Georgia’s Parliamentary Elections Georgia 17:36
Iran’s NISOC can increase extraction coefficient Oil&Gas 17:32
Kazakhstan's progress on cereals and legumes harvesting revealed as of Sept.22 Business 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin price climbs Finance 17:31
Azercosmos begins cooperation with ViewMedia Economy 17:24
National Bank of Georgia to sell funds at foreign exchange auction Finance 17:23
COVID-19 pandemic negatively affects Georgian Sarajishvili's company Business 17:19
Ceramic plant being prepared to launch in Turkmenistan’s Lebap region Business 17:16
Iran Customs Administration to facilitate release of imported goods Business 17:15
Azerbaijan to upgrade local hydrological networks Business 17:09
Construction of new apartments across Iran's towns going full speed Business 17:01
Int'l community must stop terror carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan - Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:57
Review of Georgian livestock export to Azerbaijan Business 16:52
More Kazakh citizens sent back home from Azerbaijan by sea Society 16:52
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO) Politics 16:49
Georgia plans to create low-cost airline Business 16:46
Volume of cotton fiber exports from Azerbaijan revealed Economy 16:42
Turkmengas to purchase chemical products via tender Tenders 16:42
Iran discloses number of small mines restored Business 16:39
Uzbekistan considers joining research of vaccine for COVID-19 Uzbekistan 16:38
Iran increases amount of foreign currency assigned to importers Finance 16:36
Siemens sees market value of energy spin-off above $20 billion Europe 16:31
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program Business 16:24
Uzbekistan increases electric cars import Transport 16:23
Iran’s Khouzestan Steel Company reaches new production level record Business 16:21
“Protect the Caspian Sea” with support of Bakcell and its partners (PHOTO) Society 16:20
Updates on Uzbekistan’s nuclear progress Oil&Gas 16:19
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition Society 16:19
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 16:18
Cement imports by US from Turkey slightly up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16:18
IMF: Economic growth in Uzbekistan to be positive due to growth in construction sector Finance 16:18
Azerbaijan's CBA discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks Finance 16:18
Russia lowers import of Turkish clothes Turkey 16:17
Geostat reveals volume of citrus fruits exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 16:15
Romanian WEVO company implementing state projects in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 16:15
WTL ready to implement new project in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16:12
Review of Georgian corn export to Azerbaijan Business 15:50
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - Turkish general Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan confirms 113 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:39
Value of exports from Iran's Maragheh County revealed Business 15:29
Georgian corn oil to enter local market Business 15:27
ROMGAZ moves towards becoming active player on natural gas distribution market Oil&Gas 15:14
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reveals data on gas production, export Oil&Gas 15:13
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 22 Society 15:11
Youth Union of New Azerbaijan Party issues appeal regarding Armenian provocation Politics 15:07
PACE rapporteurs welcome decision to release Tofig Yagublu to house arrest Politics 15:04
Oil rises on expectations demand can survive new lockdowns Oil&Gas 15:03
Azerbaijan reveals oil production, export figures for ACG, Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 14:59
Electricity potential of Iran's thermal power plants up Oil&Gas 14:55
Demand for Turkish electrical goods in China down Turkey 14:55
Turkmenistan, France's MEDEF considering priorities for infrastructure dev't in country Business 14:48
Greece plans to properly exploit fact of receiving natural gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran inaugurates new healthcare centers Society 14:43
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 14:37
Documents on archiving pension files to be in e-format in Azerbaijan Society 14:37
Kazakhstan, France trade down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 14:34
Iran’s Tehran Oil Refining Company to boost its capital Oil&Gas 14:17
All news