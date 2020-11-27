Turkey registers nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases as recoveries surpass 390,000

Coronavirus rates in Turkey continued their steady rise on Friday as the country registered nearly 30,000 new infections including 6,592 symptomatic patients, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Over 3,800 patients recovered in a single day, resulting in a total of 392,616 people having survived the disease.

Surpassing 170,000 daily tests, the country’s death toll increased by 177 as the total number of fatalities hit 13,191.

The number of critically ill patients stands at 4,816.

Turkey’s bed occupancy rate is at 54.7% and 39.2% of all ventilators remain in use.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.4 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

While the U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.