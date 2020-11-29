Turkey condemns killing of key Iranian nuclear scientist as act of 'terrorism'
Turkey said Sunday that the killing of a key Iranian nuclear scientist was an act of "terrorism" that "upsets peace in the region," Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
"We regret the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following an armed attack. We condemn this heinous murder and offer our condolences to the Iranian government and the dead man's relatives," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Turkey is against all initiatives aimed at disrupting peace in the region and against all forms of terrorism, no matter who their perpetrator or target are."
Ankara also urged "all parties to act with common sense and restraint."
