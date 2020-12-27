BioNTech says Turkey to receive 4.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses by March

Turkey 27 December 2020 15:02 (UTC+04:00)
BioNTech says Turkey to receive 4.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses by March

Turkey could receive up to 4.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer by late March, with the number potentially reaching 30 million by 2021’s end, BioNTech’s co-founder and CEO Uğur Şahin said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Şahin’s remarks came a day after Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced late Friday that Turkey has reached an agreement with BioNTech to procure 550,000 doses for the initial shipment, with the option to buy as much as 30 million doses.

Announcing the agreement on Twitter, Koca said the reason for the delay in the deal was due to liability issues.

"The reason for the delay was the fact that the producer did not accept any responsibility with regards to potential problems that could arise from the production," he said, adding that the disagreement was later solved.

"Citizens who would like to get a dose will be asked for an informed consent," Koca said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şahin said he was happy to sign an agreement that allowed him to help his homeland. Şahin was born in Turkey’s southeastern province of Iskenderun in 1965 before moving to Germany as a 4-year-old.

Explaining the details of the agreement, Şahin said the logistics of the deal and training of health workers who will carry out the inoculations were the priority for the first part of the vaccine delivery, 550,000 doses.

BioNTech/Pfizer’s vaccine must be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, the sort of temperature typical of an Antarctic winter. Combined with orders reaching millions of doses, the vaccine poses unprecedented logistical problems for many countries.

“That amount will arrive in Turkey by year is over. First, we need to prepare for the logistics. What are the potential side effects of the vaccine, allergic reaction for example, what needs to be done when that happens, all this information needs to be shared properly. We need the health workers to be prepared, we want the vaccinations to be carried out safely,” he said.

“We hope to send 30 million doses by the end of 2021. We are planning to send 4.5 million doses by the end of March, as these vaccines are needed all around the world. We want to deliver these doses fairly. Hopefully, by the end of next year, we can deliver the 30 million doses we agreed on,” Şahin told an AA reporter.

Speaking about any potential further deals to exceed the 30 million dose agreement, Şahin said it would depend on availability.

“We want to produce around 1 billion doses in cooperation with Pfizer next year. We need to deliver these vaccines to 80 countries. As long as we have the doses, we would be more than willing to provide Turkey with more,” he said.

But he warned that the production of the vaccines was a complex process and the actual goal of reaching 1.3 billion doses might require cooperation with other companies.

“We will start working with other companies again. If we can carry out our plans on how to increase capacity, we can disclose it in January or February. I believe we can increase it. We don't have a guaranteed plan yet."

Regarding the liability issues that delayed the deal from being made sooner, Şahin thanked Koca for the help the minister provided during the negotiations as he explained the disagreement was over the company’s desire to limit liability in case of a lawsuit due to side effects.

“We make deals with same terms for all countries. Europe, U.S., Japan, all had the same standards. The limited liability is to determine how much our company can take responsibility for,” he said and added that the lawsuits were usually in exorbitant sums that could bankrupt a company.

“When you make something, people can sue you for it. You know it as well, they can claim ‘this or that happened.’ When that happens, we are left helpless because there can be lawsuits demanding billions. It makes our life harder. We made a safe vaccine for people. But that doesn’t mean we are safe from lawsuits. That’s why we need certain limits to protect the company,” Şahin explained.

According to Şahin, around 1.5 million people have already been inoculated with the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine found by his company, and no severe side effects have been reported yet.

The most common side effects from the vaccine are headache, fatigue, pain in the arm that received the vaccine and fever in rare cases. Şahin said all the side effects disappear within two days usually.

The most severe side effect, however, is an allergic reaction, which occurs within 30 minutes of inoculation and at a rate of 1 in 50,000 people.

“An allergic reaction can happen within the first 30 minutes after receiving the shot. That’s why health personnel need to be nearby for the 30 minutes. That could be the only significant side effect,” Şahin said.

As countries around the world prepared for the monumental task of vaccinating their population, with some nations already having begun, hope flourished that life will soon return to normal after a long year under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Şahin warns the precautions must stay a while longer – at least until 70% vaccination rates are reached among populations.

“Our vaccines won’t be able to curb infections in the winter. People need to keep acting with discipline, keep protecting themselves and others. The vaccines will first go the elderly and health workers. We can protect them,” he said.

Reminding that Turkey has also signed a deal with Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac for 50 million doses, Şahin said reaching a threshold in number of vaccinated people was key before returning to normal.

“We need to vaccinate 70% of the people. If succeed in that before next winter comes, then we can return to a normal life. It’s vital to remain disciplined,” he said.

On Turkey’s deal with Sinovac, Şahin said it was a good move by Turkey toward securing enough doses to reach 70% threshold.

“The vaccine from China shows its effective as well. I think its around 85% or 86% effective. That can be considered a good and effective vaccine. There should be no concerns whether a vaccine is from BioNTech, China or any other government. Chinese scientists have developed this vaccine after a lengthy experimentation and clinical trial process. The important thing is for Turkey to produce necessary number of doses,” Şahin said.

While Şahin quoted an 85% efficiency rate for the Sinovac vaccine, Turkey on Thursday said it was 91.25% effective according to interim data from a late-stage trial that involved 7,371 volunteers.

With a 3 million-dose initial shipment of the Sinovac vaccine arriving in Turkey on Monday, nearly 9 million people are set to get vaccinated in the first stage, starting with health workers and people at risk group.

According to Dr. Serhat Ünal, an infectious disease expert serving on Turkey’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, no major side effects were detected during the vaccine trials in Turkey, except in one case where an allergic reaction was observed.

Sinovac has also inked supply deals for its vaccine with countries including Indonesia, Brazil, Chile and Singapore, and negotiations with the Philippines and Malaysia are underway.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel
Israel to speed up vaccination campaign due to new COVID-19 strain
Israel to speed up vaccination campaign due to new COVID-19 strain
Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown
Israel imposing third national COVID-19 lockdown
Loading Bars
Latest
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market during outgoing week Finance 16:09
European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign Europe 15:54
German manufactures interested in buying high-quality walnuts in Georgia Business 15:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:19
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 27 Society 15:02
BioNTech says Turkey to receive 4.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses by March Turkey 15:02
Iran extends ban on sturgeon fishing in Caspian Sea Business 14:19
Provision of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in liberated territories being improved (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:16
Presidents of several countries, president of Napoli-Baku Association congratulate President Aliyev Politics 14:16
Iran’s NICICO boosts its sales Business 14:15
Kazakhstan decreases import of Austria-made goods Business 14:12
Andimeshk TPP in Iran to be launched next Iranian year Oil&Gas 14:04
Delegation headed by Azerbaijani deputy PM discusses prospects of co-op during visit to Russia Politics 13:41
Shooting kills 1, injuries 5 in U.S. Massachusetts US 12:55
Georgia reports 1 097 coronavirus cases, 25 deaths, 3 208 recoveries Georgia 12:41
Earhquake of magnitude 5.3 hits eastern Turkey's Elazığ Turkey 12:40
Turkmenistan reveals data on imports of Russian potatoes Business 11:58
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange declared Business 11:57
Azerbaijani president congratulates Giorgi Gakharia on reappointment as Georgian PM Politics 11:53
Weekly review of events in agricultural sector of Azerbaijan Business 11:49
SOFAZ extends VMware technical support service Business 11:14
At least 3 dead in shooting in northern Illinois US 10:01
Gas cooling unit restored at Bateman compressor station in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 09:30
Volume of building materials imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan disclosed Business 09:08
BioNTech may open branch in Turkey, CEO Uğur Şahin says Turkey 08:53
776 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:47
Iran, Turkey willing to enhance police cooperation Iran 08:44
Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind Europe 08:24
Brazil registers 307 more deaths from COVID-19 Other News 07:44
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 07:01
UK to roll out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine from Jan. 4 Europe 06:25
Bitcoin price surpasses $26,000 hitting all-time high Finance 05:39
Iran discloses data on production of chemical and petrochemical products Business 05:01
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.62 mln as death toll hits 61,954 Other News 04:32
Canada's Ontario finds two cases of virus variant first seen in UK Other News 04:01
Hundreds evacuated in central England amid storm, floods Other News 03:18
UN chief wants peaceful, credible elections in CAR Other News 02:35
France reports sharp decrease in new daily COVID cases before vaccine roll out Europe 01:59
Over 401,000 coronavirus cases registered globally over day - WHO Other News 01:19
Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19 Europe 00:25
Iran unveils value of several products exported to China Business 26 December 23:57
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers Kyrgyzstan 26 December 23:35
Over 80 mln people worldwide infected with coronavirus Other News 26 December 23:19
Timing of starting Russian-Turkish joint control of ceasefire in Karabakh issued Politics 26 December 22:45
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage of Kalbajar's Chiraq village (VIDEO) Politics 26 December 22:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 26 December 22:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 27 Oil&Gas 26 December 22:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction for banks Finance 26 December 22:43
At least eight climbers killed in Iran, more missing after heavy snowfall Society 26 December 22:24
Saudi Arabia to host Gulf summit on Jan. 5 Arab World 26 December 21:52
UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693 Europe 26 December 21:27
Iran exports $290mn worth of cathode to China in 8 months Business 26 December 21:09
Georgian Infectionist: New stain of COVID-19 not confirmed yet Georgia 26 December 21:05
Exchange activities without suitable license contradict law - Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 26 December 21:03
Volume of gas transported to Iran’s South Pars Gas Company increases Oil&Gas 26 December 21:02
Kazakh president signs amendments to Budget Code Kazakhstan 26 December 21:01
Indian PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore PM-KISAN installment to over nine crore farmers Other News 26 December 20:40
Import of Turkish ready-made clothes by Iran down Turkey 26 December 20:37
Azerbaijan Army Units carrying out combat training (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 December 20:33
Spain detects 4 cases related to new coronavirus variant reported in Britain Europe 26 December 20:13
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 26 December 19:49
Bitcoin price surpasses $25,000 renewing historical maximum Finance 26 December 19:48
Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan's resignation before early elections Armenia 26 December 19:27
Russia to allocate to Kyrgyzstan USD 20M for payment of salaries and pensions Kyrgyzstan 26 December 19:18
Iran's exports to top five European destinations up 7% Business 26 December 19:17
WHO to help Georgia to receive first shots of COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 26 December 19:16
Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives Other News 26 December 19:05
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 3 mln, crisis center reports Russia 26 December 18:44
Sweden confirms first case of variant coronavirus in visitor from UK Europe 26 December 18:22
Azerbaijan reports 1,428 new COVID-19 cases, 4,255 recoveries Society 26 December 16:57
Contracts signed for construction of facilities in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port Business 26 December 16:25
Airport in Uzbekistan announces open tender for computer equipment Tenders 26 December 16:25
Second Turkish freight train exporting goods to China reaches Baku port Turkey 26 December 16:24
Azerbaijan reveals volumes of lending to economic spheres for 11M2020 Finance 26 December 16:23
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Society 26 December 15:07
Azerbaijani 'Garadagh' dry-cargo ship repaired and put into operation (PHOTO) Transport 26 December 14:24
Azerbaijan organizes first concert in Shusha's Jydyr Duzu, following liberation (VIDEO) Society 26 December 14:17
Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases Society 26 December 14:17
COVID-19 cases down in Georgia Georgia 26 December 13:37
Azerbaijan develops new type of high-quality motor oil for military and special equipment Transport 26 December 13:37
Iran reveals details of exports through Kurdistan Province Business 26 December 13:35
Azerbaijan shares footage of liberated Perioghlular village of Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 December 13:35
Russia organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 26 December 13:18
Azerbaijan to apply innovations in parcel delivery from abroad soon Economy 26 December 13:13
Annual remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgian up Finance 26 December 13:08
Azerbaijan extends period of online educational activities Society 26 December 12:57
Another Indian Covid-19 vaccine found safe in clinical trials Other News 26 December 12:24
India, Bangladesh hold border talks, decide to construct single row fence in priority patches Other News 26 December 12:22
Investors show interest in oil sector of Iran's Ilam Province Oil&Gas 26 December 12:16
EIKO to sign MoU on project funding in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Business 26 December 12:16
Details of exports via Iran’s Isfahan Province announced Business 26 December 12:16
Public transport in Azerbaijan to not operate till January 31, 2021 Society 26 December 12:10
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Uzbekistan 26 December 11:41
Turkmenistan to sign new contract for reconstruction of refinery with Chinese company Oil&Gas 26 December 11:08
Azerbaijan to apply mandatory health insurance from 2021 Society 26 December 10:53
Azerbaijani president receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday Politics 26 December 10:46
Iranian currency rates for December 26 Finance 26 December 10:35
Iran launches home appliances exhibition Business 26 December 10:35
Four injured in Berlin shooting Europe 26 December 10:27
First stage of Star Refinery storage capacity expansion completed: SOCAR Oil&Gas 26 December 10:02
All news