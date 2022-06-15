Turkiye to maintain stance until Sweden, Finland take concrete steps - Erdogan

Turkiye will not change its stance on Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids until they take clear, concrete and decisive steps in the fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking during his ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that Turkiye will not support Sweden in its NATO bid while terrorist organizations act freely in the Nordic country, adding that Ankara will not let the blood of "martyrs" be spilled.

"While the fallen of our country are tearing our hearts out on a daily basis, no one can expect concessions from us on this issue. Let me underline that Turkiye has no time to lose with expectations or ambivalent remarks regarding the issue," he stated.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu also said Wednesday that Ankara appreciates NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's efforts to address Turkiye's security concerns.

He reiterated that Turkiye conveyed its demands to Sweden and Finland with a formal written letter and is still waiting for a concrete response.