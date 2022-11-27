Türkiye expects explanation for deadly Xinjiang fire - Ministry

Türkiye on Saturday said it expected an explanation for a deadly fire that erupted in China's Xinjiang province in the northwest of the country on the same day, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We expect the reasons for the fire to be made public," the Foreign Ministry said.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that a fire which broke out in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China caused loss of lives and injuries. We extend our condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The fire broke out in a residential building in Urumqi that was reportedly under a coronavirus lockdown. Ten people were killed and nine others were injured.

Large parts of the Xinjiang region and its capital, Urumqi, have been under lockdown for over 100 days.