US 'indefinitely' suspends select military exercises with S. Korea

23 June 2018 04:14 (UTC+04:00)

The US Department of Defense said Friday it has "indefinitely" suspended select military exercises with South Korea to support negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, Yonhap reported.

US President Donald Trump announced after last week's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore that the "provocative" exercises would be stopped while negotiations are under way. South Korea and the US later said they would suspend planning for the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise slated for August.

"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises," the Pentagon said in a statement. "This includes suspending FREEDOM GUARDIAN along with two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises scheduled to occur in the next three months."

The decision was made at a meeting involving US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joe Dunford and US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

"In support of upcoming diplomatic negotiations led by Secretary Pompeo, additional decisions will depend upon the DPRK continuing to have productive negotiations in good faith," the statement added, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea has long condemned the regular drills as an invasion rehearsal despite Seoul and Washington's assurances they are defensive in nature.

Mattis is scheduled to visit South Korea next week for further consultations with his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo.

At the summit, Kim committed to the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East
Russia 22 June 17:30
Engineering-sapper troops of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces hold exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 22 June 15:52
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts for refrigerant compressor
Tenders 22 June 10:33
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 07:29
North and South Korea discuss reunion meetings for divided families
World 22 June 07:06
North Korea blowing up nuclear, missile test sites, Trump claims
US 22 June 03:47
At Least 8 Killed After US-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor
US 22 June 01:42
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 21 June 10:10
South Korean president to begin his first state visit to Russia
Russia 21 June 04:49
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
Russia 20 June 12:48
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender on supply of spare parts
Tenders 20 June 09:55
Uzbek-S.Korean gas-chemical company prolongs tender on molecular sieves supply
Tenders 20 June 09:33
North Korea sanctions to remain until denuclearization achieved: South Korea minister
Other News 20 June 06:26
US quits 'biased' UN human rights council
US 20 June 02:55
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of filters
Tenders 19 June 10:01
China's state media warns of trade war with US
US 19 June 06:58
South Korean president to visit Russia
Other News 18 June 15:06