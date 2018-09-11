White House confirms receiving letter from DPRK's Kim about arranging another meeting

The White House said on Monday that it has received a letter from Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), about requesting another meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Xinhua reported.

Describing the letter as "warm" and "positive," the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters in a briefing Monday afternoon that the primary purpose of the letter was to look to schedule a second meeting between the two leaders.

The White House was "open to" the meeting and is already "in the process of coordinating that," Sanders added.

The U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said earlier in the day that the possibility of another meeting between the leaders of Washington and Pyongyang "obviously exists."

At the conclusion of the historic Trump-Kim summit in June in Singapore, the two sides issued a joint statement, in which they agreed to improve bilateral relations and work together to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula.

However, the current DPRK-U.S. talks have been stuck in an impasse due to their differences in the scale of denuclearization, U.S. sanctions, and whether to issue a war-ending declaration.

Kim told South Korea's envoy on Wednesday that he firmly supports and will be devoted to completely removing the danger of armed conflicts and the horrors of war from the Korean Peninsula and turning it into a cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from any nuclear threat.

