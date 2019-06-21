USA confirms: Iranians shoot down U.S. drone

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

U.S. Central Command can confirm that a U.S. Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system, U.S. Central Command spokesman, Navy Captain Bill Urban told Trend.

U.S. Navy Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (or BAMS-D) ISR aircraft was shot down while operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz at approximately 11:35 p.m. GMT on June 19, 2019.

“Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false. This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace. The BAMS-D is a RQ-4A Global Hawk High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) and provides real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions (ISR) over vast ocean and coastal regions,” stated Bill Urban.

