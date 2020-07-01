Fiat Chrysler quarterly U.S. auto sales slump 39%
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported a 39% drop in U.S. sales in the second quarter, hit by lower demand for its Jeep and Dodge sport utility vehicles and Ram pick-up trucks due to the coronavirus crisis, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company said it sold 367,086 vehicles in the quarter, compared with 597,685 units a year earlier.
