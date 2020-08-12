Trump calls nuclear disarmament with Russia world’s biggest problem

US President Donald Trump named the situation surrounding the nuclear disarmament talks with Russia world’s biggest present-day problem, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We’re dealing with Russia right now on a nuclear arms pact, because, and they want to do it. They want to do it badly," Trump said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. "I don’t think they’ll wait. I think they want to do it. And it’s a great thing. This is the biggest problem in the world today."

"We’re dealing with Russia right now on that," the US leader added.