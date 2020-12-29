Biden says many U.S. national security agencies have been 'hollowed out'
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that many national security agencies had been damaged and “hollowed out,” reiterating that his transition team was not getting the information it needed, including from the Pentagon, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“We encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department (Pentagon). And the truth is many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage,” Biden said.
