One killed in U.S. Texas small plane crash

One person was pronounced dead during a small plane crash in U.S. Texas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Pearland, Texas, a suburban city south of Houston, killing one person on board.

Officials said two people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. The other person on board broke her arm during the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation of the crash of the single-engine aircraft.