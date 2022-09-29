1 killed in hospital shooting in U.S. Arkansas, suspect in custody

At least one person was killed following a shooting at a hospital north of Little Rock, capital of the U.S. state of Arkansas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar.

St. Vincent North in Sherwood, Arkansas, was on lockdown as law enforcement officers from multiple agencies rushed to the scene responding to "reports of a shooting incident."

It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was injured.

Police did not say whether the victim was a patient, employee or visitor.

Sherwood is a suburb of Little Rock with a population of more than 32,700 people.