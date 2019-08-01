Number of DOST centers to increase in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Another Center for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) will operate till late 2019, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports on Aug. 1.

Babayev made the remarks in Baku at the meeting related to the socio-economic sphere and chaired by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Presently, the work is underway to open three more DOST centers,” he said.

"Some 126 types of services are rendered in DOST centers established in Azerbaijan upon the president’s order,” Babayev said. “Three more centers may open till late 2019 or in the first quarter of 2020, which will cover about 80 percent of Baku’s population. The work in this sphere is also planned to be carried out in the country’s districts."

DOST centers are being established to render a lot of state social services (employment, types of social security, targeted state social assistance, pensions, social insurance and other services) through simplified procedures.

Some 31 DOST centers are planned to be established in Baku and in the Azerbaijani districts - five - in Baku, two - in Sumgait and Ganja, and the rest centers in other districts in 2019-2025.

