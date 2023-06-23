FINCA Azerbaijan expects further increase in volume of bond placements in 2023-2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. FINCA Azerbaijan expects a further increase in the volume of bond placements in 2023 and 2024, CEO FINCA Azerbaijan Tim Tarrant said during the press conference, Trend reports.

"Over the past two years, FINCA Azerbaijan has carried out four new successful bond placements and raised 12 million manat ($7 million) on the Baku Stock Exchange. The bonds have not only helped FINCA finance low-income entrepreneurs, but also enabled local investors to put their money in an organization that is quite profitable, reliable and growing," he said.

“In addition to financial resources, we also have our staff. I want to note the firm adherence we have demonstrated to the commitment to be a diverse employer. This diversity makes us stronger," he said.

Tarrant noted that the success of the bond placement confirms investors' confidence in FINCA Azerbaijan and their confidence in the financial stability of the company.

"This additional capital allows FINCA to expand its operations and continue to support local entrepreneurs who need affordable financial solutions," he said.

He pointed out that FINCA Azerbaijan will continue to offer innovative financial products and services to meet the needs of its customers and investors in the long term.

Thus, FINCA Azerbaijan is aimed at further growth and development, confidently counting on the support of investors and continuing to play an important role in the financial development of Azerbaijan.