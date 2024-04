BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Azerbaijani judo team took second place in the overall standings of the European Championship in Zagreb, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

Our team has three awards: gold medal from Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) and silver medal won by Balabey Agayev (60 kg).

The team was ahead of France, which took third place (1-2-3). Georgia won (2-2-3).

In total, teams from twenty countries won medals at the EURO.