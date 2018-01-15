Russia satisfied with strategic partnership with Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

15 January 2018 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:28)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia is satisfied with the level of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on Jan. 15.

He noted that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are based on an intensive dialogue at the level of presidents and ministers.

Lavrov reminded that mutual visits of the two countries’ foreign ministers took place in 2017.

Trade turnover and the volume of mutual investments between Russia and Azerbaijan are growing, measures are taken in the humanitarian sphere, and all the work is conducted as usual, said the foreign minister.

Lavrov thinks that there is no need for signing a new document on cooperation.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Russia amounted to $2.14 billion in January-December 2017, some $1.5 billion of which accounted for the import of Russian goods.

The two countries’ trade turnover rose by 4.3 percent in the period as compared to 2016.

