Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs exchange congratulatory letters

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makey had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message June 12.

In his letter, Mammadyarov congratulated his counterpart on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.



Noting that this anniversary is remarkable and symbolic for the two countries, Mammadyarov said that close cooperation between the countries has been developing successfully thanks to the wisdom and efforts of the leaders of the two countries.



Mammadyarov noted in his letter that the good traditions of long-term and productive Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation on the principles of mutual trust, respect and friendship are a solid basis of the relations between the two countries in the modern period.



He said that the bilateral relations characterized by intensive political dialogue, socio-economic relations, mutual support in the international arena and continuous deepening of humanitarian cooperation have reached a strategic partnership level.



In turn, Makey in his letter addressed to Mammadyarov stressed that over the past 25 years Belarus-Azerbaijan relations have been built on the traditions of friendship, mutual understanding and trust, and embraced political, social, economic and humanitarian spheres.



Makey said that high-level and interstate contacts are developing dynamically and a number of bilateral economic projects are being implemented. He also noted that the two countries have a similar stance in relation to the challenges and threats that exist in the international arena and mutually support each other.



In his letter, Makey expressed confidence that the Belarus-Azerbaijan relations will be fruitful in the future as they are today.



Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established June 11, 1993.

