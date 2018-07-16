Ilham Aliyev congratulates French, Croatian presidents

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to all your people as the French national football team gained magnificent victory in the 21st FIFA World Cup and claimed the title of world champions,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I extend my congratulations and wish new success to all the members of the French team who emerged victorious in a tough struggle to secure this title for the second time in their history and give their fans boundless joy.”

Ilham Aliyev also sent a congratulatory letter to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

“I extend my congratulations to you and the friendly people of Croatia on the successful performance of the Croatian national football team at the 21st FIFA World Cup and winning silver medals of this prestigious tournament,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“I cordially congratulate and wish new success to players of the Croatian national team who demonstrated high professionalism, determination and will in all matches of the World Cup to secure the greatest achievement in their football history.”

