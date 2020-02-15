President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia occupied 20 percent territories of Azerbaijan and conducted in the occupied lands ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

Trend:

“Armenia occupied 20 percent territories of Azerbaijan and conducted in the occupied lands ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani civilians, including Khojaly genocide,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said on his Twitter account.