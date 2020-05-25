Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Shamakhi district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today arrived in Shamakhi district for a visit.
The president and first lady laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.
