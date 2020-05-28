Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Gobu Park-3 residential complex for IDPs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Gobu Park-3 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district, Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
After viewing the complex, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of IDPs.
President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO)