Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia is making attempts to illegally resettle Armenians from Middle East to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Armenia is making attempts to illegally resettle the Armenians from some countries of the Middle East to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent regions, which are internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijani MFA.

Abdullayeva made the statement commenting on the reports of some media sources about alleged resettlement of Lebanese of Armenian origin to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan after the blast in Lebanon.