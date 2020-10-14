If Armenia’s missile systems not destroyed, then these missiles could reach Baku - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A missile attack was made on Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir and Ganja cities from Armenia’s territory on October 12, Deputy Commander, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani Air Force Major General Ikram Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at the briefing for representatives of foreign military attaches and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan (UN, EU, ICRC), Trend reports on Oct. 14.

“If these missile systems were not destroyed yesterday, then these missiles could reach Baku,” the deputy commander added. “As a result of a special operation on October 12, Tochka-U high-precision missile system was destroyed on the territory of Gubadli district.”

"Two operational-tactical missile systems which were brought to the front positions were destroyed by an accurate strike at 01:00 (GMT+4) on October 14 and one Elbrus missile launcher was destroyed at 08:30 (GMT+4) morning,” Aliyev added. “If these missile systems, with a radius of destruction of 300 kilometers, would have been deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh region, a missile launched by this complex could reach Baku. Following our data, the combined units in the Nagorno-Karabakh region do not have these missile systems but the 71st missile regiment of Armenia had such missile systems."

Having presented the video footage showing the destruction of missile systems, the deputy commander noted that the video footage clearly shows that the complex is on combat readiness.